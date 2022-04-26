4/26 – Night Rob’s “Cooler/Drier For Now” Tuesday Evening Forecast
By Rob Martin
wxxv25.com
3 days ago
Much drier air is arriving today behind a cold front that passed with little fanfare. Northerly breezes behind it will drop temps into the lower 50s tonight. It’ll remain dry Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Dry air tends to promote a...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a WEATHER ALERT day for the possibility of severe storms in the late afternoon.We begin Saturday with some showers and a few thunderstorms that wrap up around noon. Moderate rain is possible at times. We don't expect any severe storms this morning. Later in the afternoon, there's a SLIGHT (level 2 of 5) potential to see severe storms between about 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The threats include damaging wind, large hail, and a tornado or two. Sunday sees partly sunny skies, colder temps, and a slight chance for some late-day sprinkles.StatsNormal High- 65Friday's High- 64Today's Expected High- 68Sunrise- 5:49amForecastToday- Showers and a few thundershowers this AM, severe storms possible this afternoon. Breezy. High of 68.Tonight- Showers taper off after midnight. Low of 52.Sunday- Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High of 56. A stray shower possible by afternoon.
