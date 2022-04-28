Nuevo Laredo pair sentenced in smuggling try that left several dead

Pictured is the entrance to the Hachar Ranch in Webb County. Authorities reported multiple 911 calls on June 9, 2021 as 24 migrants were lost and the remains of three individuals were found. (Courtesy/Google Maps)

Two Nuevo Laredo men were sentenced to prison for a human smuggling attempt that left several dead, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Fabian Hernandez, 29, and Emmanuel Ferral-Tonche, 20, pleaded guilty to transporting migrants on Dec. 30, 2021.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo sentenced each to 60 months. Both are expected to be deported following their sentencing.

"The tragic loss of life in this case is an example of the very real risks people face when they put their lives in the hands of smugglers," said Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden, Homeland Security Investigations-San Antonio. "Those responsible for illegally moving people through our country place personal profit ahead of public safety. Driven by greed, these criminals have little regard for the health and well-being of the individuals they smuggle, which can be a deadly combination.”

The case occurred on June 9, when Hernandez and Ferral-Tonche guided a group of about 24 migrants through the hot South Texas weather. Some migrants could not keep through the hot South Texas brush.

“At no time did Hernandez or Ferral-Tonche offer water or attempt to look for anyone who had fallen behind or gotten lost,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls coming from the Hachar Ranch in Webb County. Responding law enforcement officials encountered 24 migrants who were lost. They identified Hernandez and Ferral-Tonche as the smugglers, authorities said.

Authorities also discovered the remains of three people. Hernandez and Ferral-Tonche guided at least two of them before they died due to dehydration and hyperthermia.

Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation with assistance from the Laredo Police Department.