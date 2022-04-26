ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Lebanon, PA

Police investigating antisemitic flyers around Mt. Lebanon

By Erika Stanish
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckUgV_0fL5StwQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOtat_0fL5StwQ00
Police investigating antisemitic flyers found in Mt. Lebanon 02:27

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) - Mt. Lebanon police are investigating after antisemitic messages were scattered throughout several neighborhoods Monday night.

KDKA found one of the flyers, stuffed in a zip lock bag with an offensive message inside.

"It's really disappointing and really unacceptable," said Mt. Lebanon resident Ryan Knoblauch.

"Antisemitism is just an awful, awful thing," said Barbara Mitchell, another Mt. Lebanon resident.

Police said flyers were found in the Markham, Altadena and Inglewood areas.

Authorities said unfortunately, this is not the first act of hate to happen in the area. Last week, 20 homes in Squirrel Hill were hit with similar flyers by a hate group police identified as GDL . Police said the group expresses antisemitic and white supremacist views.

"I do know Mt. Lebanon has a large Jewish population. It's a terrible thing to isolate a certain group of people and say terrible things and spew that hatred," Mitchell said.

"Let's put an end to this antisemitism and hate all around the country. It needs to end," another resident said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, antisemitic incidents in the United States are at an all-time high right now.

"When it comes to antisemitic activity in America, you cannot point to any single ideology or belief system, and in many cases, we simply don't know the motivation," ADL CEO and national director Jonathan Greenblatt said in a release Tuesday. "But we do know that Jews are experiencing more antisemitic incidents than we have in this country in at least 40 years, and that's a deeply troubling indicator of larger societal fissures."

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh told KDKA the group behind the flyers is well known to police and the FBI.  A spokesperson said it's working closely with law enforcement and doing what it can to keep the community safe.

Mt. Lebanon police said it's taking the investigation "very seriously" and is asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating overnight assault in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital as a result of an overnight assault in Brighton Heights. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1 a.m., police were called to the 3600 block of California Avenue for a report of two men who had been attacked with a baseball bat. Police found the men and one was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The other had severe head injuries and is in critical condition. Police do not have any information on a possible suspect or suspects. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mount Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Lebanon, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Greenblatt
Person
Barbara Mitchell
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: 2 people arrested after Kiski Township officer pulls them over in stolen car

A man and a woman riding with him were arrested after a Kiski Township patrol officer pulled them over in a car that was reported stolen. Investigators said the pair were stopped near the intersection of River Road and 19th Street on April 22 after an officer patrolling in North Apollo asked a 911 dispatcher to check the registration of the blue Chevrolet Cruze they were riding in, according to a criminal complaint.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Antisemitism#Police#Fbi#Kdka#Gdl#Jewish
WTAJ

State Police locate Somerset County woman who was missing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have located a Somerset County woman that was reported missing. Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. PSP thanked the public for their help on social media after locating Letosky. At this hour, State […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Indicted on Drug and Firearms Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Verona, Pennsylvania, was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh on charges of violating various federal firearms and narcotics laws, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung. The three-count Indictment named Anthony Kenney, age 31, as the sole...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Alleged flasher arrested after getting pepper sprayed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent flashing incident. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Edward Arnold Beightol, 58, of Centerville in connection with the April 9 flashing incident. According to PSP, Beightol’s arrest also was for a similar incident on June 27, 2021. Beightol was charged with two counts of […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man pretends to be a contractor to steal religious relics; Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts. Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy