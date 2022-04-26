CDC: Most Americans have been infected with COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New information from the CDC Tuesday said the majority of Americans may have been infected with COVID at some point during the pandemic.

The health agency conducted a months-long study that found about 60 percent of people had antibodies associated with being previously infected. The study ended in February and according to the CDC, about 75% of children were positive for the antibodies associated with having been infected. Doctors said this correlates with children having the lowest vaccination rate.

The CDC released this new information as cases and hospitalizations are on a slight rise compared to last week. However, deaths are down.

"We are hopeful that positive trends will continue, that we will not see as a result of these increasing cases any further severity of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

This new study shows just how much COVID spread through the community. Researchers collected blood samples and looked for the specific antibodies that would only be present if there was a prior infection.

They say much of the rise came from the Omicron variant. In December, the percentage of people with the antibodies was around 34%. By the end of February, the number was about 58%.

"This study was only looking at the presence of antibodies from prior infection. It did not detect antibodies from prior vaccination," said Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-leader for the COVID-19 Epidemiology and Surveillance Taskforce.

The age group with the lowest level of infection was people 65 and older, at about 33%. They're also one of the highest vaccinated groups. Therefore, doctors are continuing to stress the importance of rolling up your sleeve to get the vaccine.

"We want to keep all people in our country as healthy and as safe as possible. It is important for adults or children who have been previously infected to be vaccinated if eligible," Dr. Clarke said.

Health experts said it's not the best idea to rely on just these antibodies because there's no data on how long they will continue to protect you. People can be infected with COVID multiple times.

They also stress that the long-term impact of an infection, especially in children, is still being figured out.

Here in our area, the CDC said we're currently at a low COVID-19 community level.

However, the northern part of the state and New York are seeing medium and high community levels as variants continue to spread.