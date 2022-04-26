ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CDC: Most Americans have been infected with COVID-19

By Chris Hoffman
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDIYm_0fL5SqIF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twe2E_0fL5SqIF00
CDC: Most Americans have been infected with COVID-19 02:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New information from the CDC Tuesday said the majority of Americans may have been infected with COVID at some point during the pandemic.

The health agency conducted a months-long study that found about 60 percent of people had antibodies associated with being previously infected. The study ended in February and according to the CDC, about 75% of children were positive for the antibodies associated with having been infected. Doctors said this correlates with children having the lowest vaccination rate.

The CDC released this new information as cases and hospitalizations are on a slight rise compared to last week. However, deaths are down.

"We are hopeful that positive trends will continue, that we will not see as a result of these increasing cases any further severity of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

This new study shows just how much COVID spread through the community.  Researchers collected blood samples and looked for the specific antibodies that would only be present if there was a prior infection.

They say much of the rise came from the Omicron variant. In December, the percentage of people with the antibodies was around 34%.  By the end of February, the number was about 58%.

"This study was only looking at the presence of antibodies from prior infection. It did not detect antibodies from prior vaccination," said Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-leader for the COVID-19 Epidemiology and Surveillance Taskforce.

The age group with the lowest level of infection was people 65 and older, at about 33%. They're also one of the highest vaccinated groups.  Therefore, doctors are continuing to stress the importance of rolling up your sleeve to get the vaccine.

"We want to keep all people in our country as healthy and as safe as possible. It is important for adults or children who have been previously infected to be vaccinated if eligible," Dr. Clarke said.

Health experts said it's not the best idea to rely on just these antibodies because there's no data on how long they will continue to protect you. People can be infected with COVID multiple times.

They also stress that the long-term impact of an infection, especially in children, is still being figured out.

Here in our area, the CDC said we're currently at a low COVID-19 community level.

However, the northern part of the state and New York are seeing medium and high community levels as variants continue to spread.

Comments / 40

Related
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Covid#Kdka#Omicron
deseret.com

This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid booster shots might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' experts say - as daily cases rise 53% over the past two weeks but deaths fall 11%

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say — while the Biden administration promises to double the number of pharmacies offering antiviral pills 'in weeks' as cases surge 53 percent in a fortnight. Fourth jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
51K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy