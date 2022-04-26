Big Rapids peewees had strong team hockey team

Cash Ziska (Courtesy photo)

BIG RAPIDS – All players on a junior hockey team are crucially important, but especially the goalkeeper.

That was definitely the case this season with Cash Ziska of the Big Rapids Ice Dogs Peewee.

“Cash played a extremely important role for our hockey team this year,” coach Bryan Marek said. “Cash was a big reason why we had such a successful season. We looked and relied on Cash to do his job in net, ‘stop the puck.’ and he did just that.

“There are times and situations that he had no other choice but to be that leader, which no other player could have done.”

It was a true team effort Marek pointed out.

“Every player on our Peewee team took on a leadership role at different times, that assisted our team having a successful season,” Marek said. “Giving our kids an opportunity to be a leader with responsibility, helps their development and builds good character.”

