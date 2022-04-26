ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

20-year-old college student dies after jumping into North Carolina lake, sheriff says

By Hayley Fowler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Deputies found the body of a 20-year-old college student on Monday, April 25, about three hours after he jumped into a lake in rural Eastern North Carolina and didn’t resurface, according to a local sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement didn’t identify the student by name but said he attended Guilford College and lived in Greensboro.

The president of Guilford College confirmed in a statement on the university’s website the “tragic death” of sophomore Ahmad Brewington. He played football for the university during his freshman year in 2019 and had attended Grimsley High School in Greensboro, according to the Quakers roster.

“Guilford College and President Kyle Farmbry are saddened to share that student Ahmad Brewington died unexpectedly on April 25 ,” the college said in a Facebook post. “Please join us in holding Ahmad’s loved ones in the Light.”

A group of 10 students from Guilford College called 911 around 4 p.m. after Brewington jumped into the Tuckertown Reservoir and didn’t resurface, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. First responders from both Montgomery County and nearby Stanly County responded.

Brewington’s body was found about three hours later, according to the release. Law enforcement did not release a cause of death.

About 25,000 people live in Montgomery County, which is roughly 62 miles east of Charlotte. The reservoir sits near the intersection of three counties: Montgomery, Stanly and Davidson.

Grimsley football — where Brewington earned all-conference honors and was named first-team all-area offense — called him the “ most selfless player to come through the Whirlie program” in a tribute on Facebook after his death was announced.

Brewington also worked for Chick-fil-A, where the restaurant said he “always had a frosted lemonade in hand.”

“His smile was contagious and he will be missed! Please lift up his family in your prayers,” the Chick-fil-A at Battleground Plaza said in a Facebook post.

His father, Chris Brewington, shared a post saying he was so proud of his son . Brewington’s aunt also said in a post on Facebook just after midnight that there were “no words that can express the heaviness I feel at this moment.”

“This young man set standards, had goals that he was diligently pursuing ,” she said in a follow-up post. “To lose him now…..just unbelievable. Just heartbroken.”

High school basketball player dies during pick-up game, Louisiana officials say

17-year-old student-athlete killed in Louisiana crash. ‘He changed all of our lives’

Powerful rip current sweeps two to sea at popular SC beach — and then rescuers step in

Man vanishes in water after paddle boat overturns in South Carolina, cops say

Comments / 5

MattersOfLife
3d ago

My heart felt condolences to the family. Such a sad and tragic loss. May God give his family and friends peace and comfort during this difficult time. RIP young man.🙏

Reply
2
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Coworkers remember Guilford College student who drowned at Tuckertown Reservoir

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student died Monday after drowning in Montgomery County. Guilford College is identifying him as 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington. Authorities said Brewington drowned after jumping from a cliff near Tuckertown Reservoir. Brewington played for the football team at Guilford College and worked at the Chick-fil-A off Battleground Avenue. “It was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Louisiana State
Montgomery County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro mother leaning on community after her son's drowning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford College and Grimsley High communities are mourning the death of a college football player after a tragic water accident. Guilford College confirms Ahmad Brewington, 20, was the young man who died. He played football for the school. The Montgomery County Sheriff's office said he died after jumping off a rock into a reservoir Monday afternoon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilford College#College Student#Grimsley High School#Quakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSET

Body found in Henry County tied to possible serial killer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A body found in Virginia in mid-April may be tied to a serial killer. Greensboro, North Carolina, police say notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office of an arrest and remains they believed to be in the county. The remains were found in the 2500...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
WBTW News13

Multiple shots fired at North Carolina officers during pursuit, arrest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple shots were fired at police officers during a pursuit and arrest in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to police. Winston-Salem officers were working with federal partners and trying to serve an arrest warrant to a man who they say will not be identified at this time. While trying to serve the […]
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
695
Followers
174
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy