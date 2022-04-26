ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Fact check: Watermelons come from female flowers; no such thing as a male watermelon

By Dezimey Kum, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrQuc_0fL5SgiD00

The claim: There are male and female watermelons

A viral image circulating on Facebook gives some advice on picking out the tastiest watermelon, but with a twist. It identifies two pictures of watermelons as male and female..

"There's male and female watermelon? I never knew this," reads an April 14 post shared more than 17,000 times on Facebook within three days.

The same graphic was also shared more than 37,000 times as part of another Facebook post in 2020 .

But this post botches the botany. Watermelons, like many other plants, have male and female flowers, according to The Encyclopedia Britannica . But only the female flowers yield fruit, and the fruits do not have an assigned sex.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook users who posted the claim for comment.

Male flowers produce pollen, female flowers produce fruits

As a member of the monecious family , watermelons produce both male and female flowers on the same plant.

"It takes both the pollen found in the male flower and the female flowers inside the ovary to make a watermelon," said Susan Pell , the deputy executive director of the U.S. Botanic Garden. "The watermelon grows from the female flowers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2yX7_0fL5SgiD00
A bee is hovering over crocus flowers looking for pollen on one of the first sunny, spring-weather days this year in Warsaw, Poland, March 27, 2017. Czarek Sokolowski, AP

Cross-pollination requires honeybees . For seeded watermelons, 500 to 1,000 grains of pollen must be carried from the male flower to the female flower, about eight trips for a honeybee according to the Clemson Cooperative Extension . (Seedless watermelons, on the other hand, require between 16 and 24 visits, according to the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension. )

Once pollen is transported to the ovary, an ovule is fertilized. Ovules act as developmental precursors of seeds , and therefore essential for plant growth and food production. As reported in Scientific American , ovules develop into seeds, while the ovary grows into the watermelon fruit.

Fact check: USDA requires labels for 'bioengineered,' not 'biofortified,' foods

The difference between a male and a female flower is based on the structure . Pell explained that female flowers are yellow petals attached to the plant by a tiny watermelon, which is the ovary. Male flowers, on the other hand, are joined to the plant by a thin green stem.

Our rating: False

The claim that watermelons are male and female is FALSE, based on our research. Experts say watermelons are not classified as male or female. The plant produces both male and female flowers, but only the female flowers produce fruit.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Watermelons come from female flowers; no such thing as a male watermelon

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Watermelons#Food Science#Male And Female#Clemson University#The U S Botanic Garden#Ap Cross
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Facebook
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Simplemost

How To Clean Plant Leaves So Your Houseplants Stay Healthy And Happy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You love your plant babies. You water them with care, add fertilizer, make sure...
GARDENING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

455K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy