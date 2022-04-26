High school sports roundup (April 26) Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Tuesday, April 26.

Boys lacrosse

McDonogh 15, Mount St. Joseph 6: The visiting Eagles (8-5, 4-3 MIAA A Conference) took a 7-4 lead in the first half and beat the Gaels (5-8, 0-7). The win ended a two-game slide.

Calvert Hall 14, Gilman 4 : Truitt Sunderland scored five goals and Shuey Kelly had a hat trick to lead the visiting Cardinals (9-4, 3-3 MIAA A Conference) past the Greyhounds (8-8, 2-4). Calvert Hall took control early leading 5-2 in the first quarter.

Archbishop Spalding 10, Severn 6: Willie Perez made 10 saves, but the host Admirals (11-3, 5-2 MIAA A Conference) fell to the Cavaliers (9-3, 4-2). Spalding bounced back from a 9-7 loss to Boys’ Latin on Friday.

St. Mary’s 14, John Carroll 4: Bobby Keane scored four goals, while Jake Kucinski and Jake Adams each tallied a pair of goals, as the Saints remained unbeaten by defeating the Patriots. Gavin Burlace recorded a goal and three assists, Will Hopkins, Teddy Androus, Christian Schroeer, Erik Chick and Nicky Souza added a goal apiece, George Acton dished off two assists and Zack Overend made 11 saves for St. Mary’s.

Boys’ Latin 16, Loyola Blakefield 6 : Dom Pietramala scored five goals to lead the visiting Lakers (10-2, 5-1 MIAA A Conference) past the Dons (5-7, 3-4). Boys’ Latin has won its past two games and hosts Calvert Hall Friday at 4 p.m.

Landon 13, Severna Park 9: Joaquin Villagomez tallied four goals, while Nolan Zborai added two goals and two assists, but the Falcons fell to the Bears. James Ruppert contributed a goal and an assist, Ganon Cope and Ryan LaRocque each scored a goal and Kevin Bredeck had two assists.

Pallotti 10, Key 9: Reid Chapman and Teddy Fleming each scored three goals and Jaeden Clark added a pair of goals, but the Panthers nipped the Obezags in overtime. James Madison had a goal, Uchenna Ahaghotu pitched in an assist and Henry Robbins made 14 saves for Key.

Broadneck 20, Chesapeake 3: Jake Schroll notched six goals, Tanner Boone registered three goals and an assist and Gregg Bowman added two goals and an assist as the Bruins handled the Cougars. Christian Radovic and Braden Schmidt each scored two goals and Kyle Peirce pitched in a goal and three assists. Graham Hartman won 14 of 14 faceoffs for Broadneck. Talan Behler, Jacob Harmon and Chase Bivens each scored a goal for Chesapeake.

Southern 17, Old Mill 7: Ryan Gregoire led the Bulldogs’ second-half surge with six goals and three assists in the win over the Patriots. Carter Moon added two goals and four assists, while Mason McGivern and Garrett Simi each had two goals and an assist. Joey Yourgevidge delivered five goals and Zachary Guthrie-Pimpinella made 18 saves for Old Mill.

Dulaney 14, Manchester Valley 5: In the loss, JT Calhoun scored twice for the Mavericks. Blake Ray, Grant Miller and Nick Grimm also scored, while Kevin Connor made 11 saves.

Girls lacrosse

Pikesville 19, Kenwood 6: Emma Rasoulov scored six goals to lead the Panthers. Rachel Gordon chipped in four. Jaclyn Koman handed out four assists in the win. Carli Lederman made seven saves in goal.

Eastern Tech 16, Western Tech 3: Nine different Mavericks scored in the game, led by Leah Brammer with three goals. Abby Schwarts-Mitchell, Maria Schneider, Fay Tien, Cami Fritsch and Jenna Appler all scored twice.

North Harford 8, Havre de Grace 7: Kendall Fortune had five goals to lead the host Hawks over the Warriors. Ali James had a hat trick for Havre de Grace. North Harford led 4-2 at the half.

Bel Air 13, Harford Tech 5: Logan Cook scored four goals for the Bobcats, while Paige Feick had two goals and three assists. Riley Manzo, Raegan King and Brooke Keesey all scored twice. Molly Re scored three goals for Harford Tech.

Arundel 15, Crofton 9: Morgan Gore tallied eight goals and two assists, while Laruen Egan deposited three goals to lead the Wildcats past the Cardinals. Marissa Arianna dished out three assists, Madison Barber added two goals and Kylie Sharpe made five saves for Arundel. Kylie Corcoran netted five goals and an assist for Crofton.

Broadneck 16, Chesapeake 2: Reagan Baldwin registered three goals and an assist, Julia Sokolowski had two goals and three assists and Sam Lavorini added two goals and an assists as the Bruins topped the Cougars. Olivia Orso, Lilly Kelley and Sienna Miller each scored twice for Broadneck.

Old Mill 11, Southern 10: Samantha Sobolewski accounted for three goals and an assist, while Heather Titus and Haley Hodak each had two goals to help the Patriots defeat the Bulldogs. Hannah Chavis added a one goal and an assist, Elaina Creekmore, Carsyn Smith and Olivia Hoot scored a goal apiece and Camryn Smith made eight saves for Old Mill. Lyndsey Miller netted four goals and one assist for Southern.

Baseball

Key 4, Beth Tfiloh 2 : Chris Williams ripped a lead-off triple and scored one batter later on a Colin MacNabb base hit and after swiping a pair of bases. MacNabb scored on a Trey Brandon (2-for-3) single to give the Obezags the insurance runs they needed in the win over the Warriors. Armand Ortiz earned the win, tossing 5⅓ innings of three-hit ball, striking out 12. Will Dowton collected the save for Key (9-2, 8-0 MIAA C Conference).

Glen Burnie 7, Wilde Lake 3: Zack Danielson threw a complete game, giving up two earned runs on five hits to earn the victory as the Gophers defeated the Wildecats. Brandon Smith finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Josh Johnson had a hit and also drove in three for Glen Burnie (11-4). Brady McGonigal had a solo home run for Wilde Lake.

Pikesville 6, Western Tech 5: Michael Payne singled home Brian Wilder Jr. for the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth and the Panthers made it hold up. Payne also got the win on the mound and Issac Garonzik earned the save.

Marriotts Ridge 4, Mt. Hebron 3: Jonah Obitz walked it off for the Mustangs (9-3) with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. Nick Russo pitched six innings allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts. Obitz’s game-winner was one of his three hits, while Adam Macfarlane finished 2-for-3.

Spalding 15, Gilman 0: Matthew Gormley doubled and drove in two runs, Tyler Smith and Brandon Parks each singled and drove in a pair and Carson Merritt was credited with two RBIs as the Cavaliers blanked the Greyhounds. Eddie Sargent threw five innings of shutout ball, yielding four hits and striking out eight.

Softball

Arundel 15, Southern 2 : Sanaa Brown delivered a two-run double as part of a 10-run first inning in the Wildcats’ victory over the Bulldogs in six innings. Bria Sewell added three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, Kendall Cribbs doubled and singled, driving in a run. Kaycee Catterton had two hits and scored a run, Alissa Jacks pitched in a hit and an RBI and Rachel Miller recorded an RBI on a sacrifice fly for Southern.

Francis Scott Key 16, Smithburg 2: The Eagles jumped ahead with six first-inning runs and never looked back. Emma Tawney had a two-run home run for FSK. Joelle Staub had a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Brianna Dehoff and Caitlyn Miller each drove in two.

Wilde Lake 6, Glenelg 3: The Wildecats (10-4, 8-4 Howard County) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to get some breathing room. Heather McQueeney, Brooke Weining, Veronica Goode and Lauren Jascewsky each finished with two hits. Allison McQueeney finished with a team-high two RBIs, as Goode earned the victory pitching a complete game, striking out five. The Gladiators (9-4, 8-4) were led by Serafina Tinio with two hits and an RBI.

Carver A&T 17, Western Tech 7: Mallory Cooper (2-for-2) had a home run, four RBIs, three walks and four runs scored to lead the host Wildcats over the Wolverines. Carver A&T scored 11 runs in the second inning. Emily Hamp added three RBIs, while Allison Pumphrey and Robyn Palmer each doubled and drove in two.

Boys tennis

St. Mary’s 4, St. John’s Catholic Prep 1: Ricky Baumann and Nick Javid each won in singles action, while Kevin Feldtmose and Ellie Williams, along with Finn Peenstra and Hannah Robinson, won in doubles action, as the Saints defeated Vikings.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.