Miami, FL

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Shares Climate Action Strategy At The United Nations

By Jacqueline Quynh
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – Miami is on the world stage as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered the keynote address about protecting the environment at the United Nations.

“It’s a real honor to be here at the United Nations, talking with people from around the world who are facing similar challenges to ours,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told CBS 4 from New York.

As part of her visit, Levine Cava is sharing her climate action strategy for the county, part of which is to reduce greenhouse gases and to heal the watershed system.

“Our runoff into the bay is something we’re aggressively tackling but there are similar issues in other parts of the world other places have septic systems that have to be converted, other systems have coral reefs that are dying others have seagrass that is no thriving,” she explained.

Through the mayor’s initiative, the Biscayne Bay report card recently released shows improvement from last year, with many sections showing fair, but one trouble area, a section identified as South-North Bay A received a poor rating; the goal is to get everything back in green, or good health.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at the UN


One culprit is nitrogen and phosphorus. “We cannot just be utilizing fertilizer whenever we wish it runs right into our system and right into the bay, and leads to the death of marine creatures and seagrass,” she explained.

In the coming months, money will be spent to find the source of major pollution and remove septic tanks in low-lying areas.

“We need to share what we’re learning, what’s working how we can prepare for this future,” Mayor Levine Cava added.

Taking action to protect the environment is also a step in preserving a way of life all around the world.

CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County Celebrates 40 Years Of The Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County celebrated 40 years of the Baynanza Biscayne Bay Cleanup Day on Saturday. The annual shoreline cleanup event took place at 27 locations along Biscayne Bay, in honor of Earth Day, which was Friday, April 22. More than five thousand volunteers cleared debris and litter from the bay, all while raising awareness for the beauty and challenges  faced by the vital ecosystem. During the event, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava also announced the county’s new Plastic Free 305 initiative, to help local businesses reduce and eliminate their use of single-use plastics.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
