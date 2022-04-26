Indianapolis leaders call for unity after violent weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Following one of the most violent weekends of this year, community leaders are speaking out and speaking up.

Della Brown and Ron Gee with Cease Fire Indy, a local anti-violence group, are asking the community to get involved.

“People gotta ask themselves: 'Do they really want to stop the violence?' If they really do, get in tune, get out here and do something with us or with anybody,” Gee said.

The group will host its first Cease Fire Indy rally of the year this weekend. It will take place Saturday at Hillside Avenue and East 25th Street near Jersi Shore Barber and Beauty Salon on Indianapolis’ north side.

Ceasefire Indy will start the event with a neighborhood clean-up at 9 a.m. followed by free food, music and haircuts at noon.

The organization’s peace rallies will continue throughout the summer. The event will be held in different neighborhoods across the city on Saturdays.

Here is its current schedule:



April 30: Hillside Avenue and East 25th Street

May 7: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street

May 14: 42nd Street and Post Road

May 21: West 71st Street and North Michigan Road

June 4: TBA

June 11: TBA

More information is available online .