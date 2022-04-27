ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida City, FL

Brush Fire Near Florida City Shuts Down Southbound Lanes Of US-1

By Bobeth Yates
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What began as a car fire near Florida City quickly turned into a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were on the scene near US-1 and mile marker 125, trying to get a handle on it.

“About 75 acres have burnt and it’s still about 20 percent contained,” said David Rosenbaum Florida Forest Service.

Rosenbaum said the blaze, which is moving west away from homes and businesses, began on the roadway.

“A driver was headed south towards the Keys in his small truck and it caught on fire when he was about mile maker 25. He pulled off to the side of the road and his truck actually engulfed this brush fire,” added Rosenbaum who says the truck was completely destroyed.

The situation led to the shutdown of southbound lanes of US-1. All lanes have since reopened.

“It’s horrific, it’s a longer drive, so yeah it’s a late day for us,” said one driver as she turned towards the detour.

“Now, I have to go pay a toll which is not the thing I wanted to do,” echoed another driver.

The fire continued to burn into the evening.

Authorities said no one was inside the vehicle when it caught fire.

Florida Forest Service crews, Metro-Dade Fire and FHP were on scene.

