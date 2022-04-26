ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Referee Christina Unkel breaks down Champions League penalty call on Aymeric Laporte's handball

By Chuck Booth
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid wasn't without controversy. Late in the match, Real were awarded a penalty due to a hand ball by Aymeric Laporte. Karim Benzema, in complete Karim Benzema style, converted with a chipped panenka to bring Real Madrid within one goal, but the lingering question about...

