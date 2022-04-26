Severe Weather Awareness Week continues across New York State
2 On Your Side
3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Severe Weather Awareness Week began Sunday, April 24, and goes through Saturday, April 30 this year. The annual, week-long event highlights a variety of seasonal, severe weather threats that could impact Western New York. The annual event is a partnership between the statewide National Weather...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After severe storms rolled through Western New York Monday night, the National Weather Service in Buffalo conducted a storm survey in Genesee County to investigate the possibility of a reported tornado. The survey confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down near Alexander, NY in Genesee County...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The snow that fell Wednesday morning now has a place in the record books. Overall, 1.4 inches of snow fell at the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday. This breaks the previous daily snowfall record for the city on April 27 from 1931 of 0.2 inches.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a WEATHER ALERT day for the possibility of severe storms in the late afternoon.We begin Saturday with some showers and a few thunderstorms that wrap up around noon. Moderate rain is possible at times. We don't expect any severe storms this morning. Later in the afternoon, there's a SLIGHT (level 2 of 5) potential to see severe storms between about 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The threats include damaging wind, large hail, and a tornado or two. Sunday sees partly sunny skies, colder temps, and a slight chance for some late-day sprinkles.StatsNormal High- 65Friday's High- 64Today's Expected High- 68Sunrise- 5:49amForecastToday- Showers and a few thundershowers this AM, severe storms possible this afternoon. Breezy. High of 68.Tonight- Showers taper off after midnight. Low of 52.Sunday- Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High of 56. A stray shower possible by afternoon.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues to hang on in Western New York. A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday night and during the day on Friday. The following shelters will be open overnight:. Holy Cross is...
