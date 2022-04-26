ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Illinois' United Airlines adding more flights to Europe

 3 days ago

Illinois-based United Airlines is banking on international flights to make a big comeback with its latest move. Illinois’ United Airlines adding more flights...

Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lifestyle
The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Delta Is The First U.S. Airline to Pay Flight Attendants for Boarding Time

A not-so-fun fact about a flight attendant's job is that US airlines don't pay flight attendants until the doors on the plane close and boarding is complete. That would be like only getting paid an hour after you clock in in any other job. Even as a passenger, the boarding process is the most unpleasant part of flying. Everyone is jostling to put their carry-ons into the overhead bins, people are trying to switch seats, and in the era of COVID-19, there were also issues when it came to passengers wearing masks.
ECONOMY
travelnoire.com

2022’s Best And Worst Airlines Revealed, Delta Air Lines Takes Top Spot

As travelers saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, airline ticket prices dropped sharply due to travel restrictions. But, with the decrease of covid-19 cases worldwide and as travel resumes, prices rose again and according to some experts, they are expected to keep rising due to spiking oil costs. For many travelers,...
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Skiplagged Tickets Cost Me My Luggage And The Airline Wanted Me To Pay To Get It Back

I purchased airline tickets through Skiplagged and my luggage was sent to another destination. The airline wanted me to pay for it to be brought back and delivered. Google Flights has been growing in notoriety lately for finding cheap flights. I used a third party company that warned me not to check any luggage, or it may be sent through to the final destination. So, I booked the ticket, packed a carry-on and thought I’d be fine. Well, I was wrong.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

United CEO says he thinks it's 'very unlikely' that mask mandate will EVER return and reveals airline will now allow return of customers kicked-off flights for refusing to wear them

United Airlines' CEO says he doesn't think the federal mask mandate will ever return - and revealed passengers kicked off for refusing to wear one may now be welcomed back on-board. Although United CEO Jack Kirby acknowledged that the pandemic was ongoing, he said airports were now much safer and...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Pilots react to shortage taking airlines into troubled skies

While air travel demand continues to soar, a growing pilot shortage will force airlines to ground flights during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Fox News Digital spoke to two pilots Wednesday, one veteran and the other a rookie, about their views on an industry that's struggling to attract its most essential employee: those who fly the planes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

