One dead after workplace shooting at Janesville business

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — One person is dead after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a Janesville business.

Officers responded to Precision Drawn Metals, at 1345 Plainfield Ave around 4:32 p.m. for reports that a 30-year-old employee had been shot in the back, according to the Janesville Police Department.

The victim of the shooting suffered four shots in the back and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Wednesday said a suspect, Kevin Luther Todd, 22, of Evansville, was arrested after a short pursuit on Hwy 213 and Hwy 11.

Todd reportedly told the pursuing Orfordville Police Department officer that he “wasn’t trying to flee” but was looking for a flat road so as to not endanger law enforcement, police said.

Police said Todd was on his 7th day on the job and complained of bullying at the workplace, although Precision Metals management was unable to support his claim, according to Police Chief David Moore.

Todd was charged with First Degree Homicide and Recklessly Endangering Safety while Armed, for allegedly firing multiple rounds while other employees were present, police said.

