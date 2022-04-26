ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Local motorcycle accident survivor reacts to weekend collision in Connecticut

By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A group of motorcyclists were hit by a car over the weekend in Connecticut, seriously injuring two western Massachusetts riders. The accident brought back bad memories for a local survivor of a similar crash in 2019 which left seven people dead in New Hampshire. Joshua...

www.westernmassnews.com

