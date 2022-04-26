Watch: Yup'ik artist and designer

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
Alaska Native singer-songwriter Byron Nicholai has a new album out. "Ayagnera" was released on March 25. Two days later, it ranked among the top 10 new albums in the Worldwide genre on iTunes. Back in 2016, Nicholai was dubbed “the Justin Bieber of Alaska” a year after he released his...
Click here to read the full article. The French aristocrat and couturier Hubert de Givenchy gave the world myriad memorable designs, notably the little black dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. But when he died in 2018, he also left behind a huge trove of well-chosen art, and in June Christie’s Paris will put 800 of the works, along with more than 400 pieces of furniture and décor, on the block.
One of the works, Joan Miro’s 1968 canvas L’oiseau Migrateur, has never been on the secondary market before, and it’s estimated to bring roughly $2.6 million to...
