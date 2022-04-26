Denim Day to bring awareness to sexual assault

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — You can help bring awareness to the effects of sexual assault by wearing denim.

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers Inc. is joining with organizations throughout the country in the effort by encouraging community members to wear jeans and other denim clothing.

The effort comes during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The organization is also raising money for a scholarship for a high school senior in each La Crosse and Trempealeau counties.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Chippewa Falls police hold juvenile suspect in 10-year-old girl’s slaying

Holmen School Board president under fire for using fake Facebook profile

Bringing Ukraine to La Crosse: Architect reflects on her home

City of Prairie du Chien and Couleecap break ground on new workforce housing development

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.