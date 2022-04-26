ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Denim Day to bring awareness to sexual assault

By Greg White
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — You can help bring awareness to the effects of sexual assault by wearing denim.

New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers Inc. is joining with organizations throughout the country in the effort by encouraging community members to wear jeans and other denim clothing.

The effort comes during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The organization is also raising money for a scholarship for a high school senior in each La Crosse and Trempealeau counties.

