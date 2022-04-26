ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Rock Pharmacy In Denver Suspended From State COVID Vaccine Program

By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended a Denver pharmacy from its COVID-19 vaccine program. The state says Red Rock Pharmacy on Parker Road failed to meet standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

CDPHE says its employees found the following issues during an on-site visit:

  • Improper storage and handling of COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Failure to monitor and document temperatures of vaccines transported to off-site clinics.
  • Administration of vaccine to individuals outside of manufacturer storage and handling recommendations.
  • Missing and/or incomplete documentation of vaccine administration in the Colorado Immunization Information System.

CDPHE says those who received a COVID vaccine at the pharmacy between Jan. 15, 2021 and April 1, 2022, should be revaccinated. The state adds the pharmacy mostly administered booster doses, but also primary series doses.

People vaccinated by Red Rock Pharmacy can contact CDPHE with questions at cdphe_covidvax@state.co.us or 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

