ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

MPD reviewing use of force in video showing officer shove man

By Ubah Ali
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2I3Y_0fL5PLPH00

The Milwaukee Police Department is now reviewing officers' use of force after a video surfaced showing an officer shove a man over the weekend.

The video was shot by a TMJ4 viewer Saturday on the city's south side.

The video does not contain audio. In it, you can see two officers approach the man. One of them kicks the man's belongings and grabs a red backpack.

The man points his finger and approaches the second officer, and that's when you can see that officer push the man backwards, causing him to fall on the ground into the arms of the other officer.

According to MPD, officers responded to a report of an indecent exposure. Officers approached the individual, who they say was argumentative and threatened an officer. Police say that is when the officer used force. Now, that use of force is under review.

MPD said a 37-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested, cited and released. MPD says he was cited for disorderly conduct and resist/obstruct an officer.

TMJ4's Ubah Ali spoke to Reverend James West and showed him the 42 second clip showing part of the interaction. While watching, Rev. West said he believes the approach could have led to a different outcome.

"Your approach a lot of times can determine your ending," Reverend West stated.

While watching the video, West recognized where the man could have been put on alert.

"The pushing with the foot of their belongings could have been a trigger," he said.

Reverend West works with the homeless population at Repairers of the Breach. He believes this kind of interaction could have been avoided.

"Was that a technique (referring to the push by one of the officers) when you feel threatened and you're that close that you do or is there other things you can do?" he asked.

West said officers need to understand the role mental health can play.

"They might be hearing voices in their head," West said. "Their understanding is not clear. When things happen too fast, they begin to go into a mode of protection."

West believes an officer's initial approach is key to better outcomes.

"They're still a human. They're still a citizen and they still have rights and we should treat them as so," he said.

We asked MPD for comment regarding the situation. We were told MPD does not comment on open investigations. However, Tuesday night MPD released the following updated statement:

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is aware of a video involving an MPD officer using force that has been circulated on social media. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 5:23 p.m., Milwaukee Police officers responded to an indecent exposure that occurred on the 3100 block of S. 27th Street. On arrival, MPD officers encountered an individual. During the encounter, the individual threatened to strike an officer and went towards that officer at which time that officer used force. The suspect, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested, cited and released. MPD takes all of our internal investigations extremely seriously and holds our members to the highest level of integrity. If a member violates the code of conduct they will be held accountable. The use of force is under review.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

turkweebl
3d ago

why do these people keep making excuses for the behavior of criminals? "He touch his belongings with his foot, that could have been a trigger", seriously? That makes it ok for you to charge at a cop and wrong for the officer to push you away? No wonder Milwaukee is turning into what Central Park was in the 80s, a place owned by criminals.

Reply
4
Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Police and Fire Commission continues silence in girl’s death

Details remain murky about a Wausau Police and Fire Commission inquiry into the investigation of a 7-year-old girl’s death. At the group’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, Wausau Police Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes provided a very brief “update” on the investigation. “The investigation is on schedule to be completed within the time-frame that was initially provided,” Barnes told the members of the commission.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis pursuit; Milwaukee man accused of fleeing, dealing drugs

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of dealing drugs and fleeing police during a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The accused is Xymarus Grant – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police Department Addresses Social Media Video

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is aware of a video involving an MPD officer using force that has been circulated on social media. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 5:23 p.m., Milwaukee Police officers responded to an indecent exposure complaint that occurred on the 3100 block of S. 27th Street. On arrival, MPD officers encountered an individual. During the encounter, the individual threatened to strike an officer and went towards that officer at which time that officer used force.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; probation for woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to two years of probation Monday for an August 2020 police chase and crash. Na'Stalgia Packer-Wells, 27, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint, officers were in an unmarked squad car near...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Grandmother of slain 13-year-old says family is hurting as her 10-year-old sister recovers from injuries

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The grandmother of 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson, who was shot dead over the weekend, said her family is determined to see justice served. On Sunday night, April 24, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the south side of Milwaukee. Police were called to S. 5th Place and Rogers where Shanaria Wilson was shot dead; her 10-year-old sister, Shyier, was injured by the shooting and an 18-year-old male was also hurt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy