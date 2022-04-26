ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldier killed, 2 hurt at Washington state training center

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Army officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 20-year-old Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a single-vehicle incident.

A news release from the infantry division says Marquez was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.

The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released. The military did not release their names.

MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
CBS Philly

Mother Of US Army Private Who Died During Training Say He Was ‘Absolute Light’

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A U.S. Army private from Delaware died during a training exercise in Washington State. Now, his family is sharing the story of the young man they called an absolute light. Private First Class Joseph Alejandro Marquez died Monday. To his mother and sister, he was known as Joey. His mother said he was known for his dimples and was even called “private dimps” by his fellow soldiers. His family says he had dreamed of being in the Army since he was a child. “Joey was doing exactly what he wanted to do. He always wanted to be a soldier. He loves this country, he loves serving this country,” his mother said. They say they are planning services and a celebration of his life.
