On “Just So You Remember” from his new album It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T brazenly spits, “the book of blow, just know I’m the Genesis.” The lyricist born Terrance Thornton didn’t quite create coke rap; he’s preceded by spitters like Jay-Z and Raekwon, who ran the ‘90s with their own detailed street soliloquies. But with more than 20 years of persistent drug raps between his time as half of the Neptunes-produced duo Clipse and as a solo artist under Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, Push has a legitimate claim as hip-hop’s chief cocaine narrator. His incisive punchlines, colorful imagery, and cocky, authoritative delivery have earned him an inimitable reputation in the rap world. But it goes beyond the music itself: Pusha’s symbolism, mythology, and the running metaphor of his creative output itself being the addictive substance have grown to meme level at this point; a recent listening session for his new album was earnestly titled Cokechella. His deadly 2018 diss tracks toward longtime rival Drake, “Infrared” and “The Story of Adidon,” both earned viral traction for their revelatory tea, but they were buoyed by the seven-song masterpiece Daytona, as crisp of a distillation of his coke rap brilliance as he’s ever crafted.

HIP HOP ・ 2 DAYS AGO