High Point, NC

Angry customer stabs 16-year-old girl working at North Carolina Jimmy John’s, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old working at a sandwich shop.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Jimmy John’s on N. Main Street in High Point. When they got there, witnesses told the officers that an angry customer stabbed a 16-year-old employee.

HIGH POINT: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

The staff identified Demetris Holeman, 45, of High Point, as the suspect, as she was known to the staff and had been denied service before, police say. Employees told officers that Holeman came to the store to complain about her order. She threw several things at the 16-year-old and then stabbed her.

The victim was taken to the hospital and Holeman was arrested at her home a few hours later. She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to property, due to damages to the Jimmy John’s.

    Photo shows scene at Jimmy John’s location on Main Street in High Point where an employee was stabbed. (WGHP)
    Photo shows paper taped to glass window at Jimmy John’s that reads, “We currently are only taking orders through the Drive Thru due to short staffing, sorry for the inconvenience. – Management.” (WGHP)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 78

Michelle Davis
3d ago

What is wrong with people, they think they can do anything they want, hurting someone just because they are angry. SMH.

Reply(16)
62
todd
3d ago

I don't understand why we just can't deport criminals to say some country in Africa?? like a return policy??

Reply(6)
21
Guest
3d ago

Wow! Too bad we can’t do the “eye for an eye” anymore! Lock her up for AWDWISIWIK!!!

Reply(1)
36
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

