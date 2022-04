Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of FBI Season 4, called “Face Off.”. After FBI changed everything by exposing Missy Peregym’s Maggie to sarin gas to write her off for the rest of Season 4, the focus shifted over to Alana De La Garza’s Isobel Castille. Not too long after the show filled in some blanks about Isobel’s backstory, she found herself under scrutiny while attempting to lead the team in chasing down a brutal killer. She ended up attacked by the killer in her own home, but wasn’t so shaken that she quit the case. It was just another example of why she holds such a position of power in the FBI universe, and why the FBI spinoffs bring her in from time to time.

