HARRISBURG, Pa. — Though it was a rainy in Harrisburg on Tuesday, dozens of anti-gun violence advocates and city and state officials stood tall. "We cannot coat this anymore – this is real, this is our reality," said Tina Ford, mother of Armani and the founder of Mothers of Murdered Sons (MOMs). "I see a lot of times it doesn't affect people, and they don't understand it because it's not in their world. This is our world. This is our story."

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO