WWE and DAZN have announced a new partnership which will begin when WWE stars appear at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match this weekend. Becky Lynch will lead ‘Team Katie Taylor’, joined by fellow Irish WWE superstars Sheamus and Finn Balor, along with Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler. Bianca Belair will lead ‘Team Amanda Serrano’, joined by Damian Priest, Queen Zelina, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Both Belair and Lynch will also be at the weigh-ins on Friday. A custom RAW Women’s title will be presented to the winner of the fight.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO