Niles pitcher loses perfect game, tosses no-hitter

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles pitcher Anthony Fisher threw a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Struthers on Tuesday afternoon in high school baseball action at Cene Park in Struthers.

He lost a perfect game with one out in the top of the seventh inning and struck out nine batters in the win.

Fisher was also a force at the plate for the Red Dragons, finishing the game with three hits. He also scored the lone run of the game in the victory.

