Tallahassee, FL

Classroom Connection Fund helping students stay on track during summer break

By Ricco Holston
 3 days ago
Helping students continue to learn during the summer. That's what the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is working to do.

The Classroom Connection Resource Fund is a tool put together to help kindergarten students stay on track while on summer break.

At the end of the year, each student will be sent home with a kit including books, flashcards and worksheets to help them prep for first grade.

"What we want to do is keep this learning going and not to lose it over the summer, and this initiative will help support resources and materials for our students to be able to use over the summer with their parents to bridge that gap when we"re not in school so that they can continue that learning and when they come back to school, in August they will be ready to be the best first grader they can be," Carmen Connor, principal at Pineview Elementary School said.

The money will go towards Bond, Oak Ridge, Pineview, Riley and Sabal Palm elementary schools.

According to the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, the Classroom Connection Resource Fund is currently accepting donations supporting Leon County kindergarten classrooms.

A $300 gift provides an entire classroom with school supplies to combat summer learning loss.

Go to the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce website here to register and donate.

#Kindergarten#Summer Break#K12#Classroom Connection Fund#Sabal Palm
