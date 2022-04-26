ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GE CEO sees inflation a headwind for company in 2022

 4 days ago
CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) Chief Executive Larry Culp said the company is not expected to fully offset soaring costs this year despite price increases.

The comments came after the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said fresh COVID-19-related lockdowns in China as well as the war in Ukraine have exacerbated supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressure, putting its full-year profit outlook at risk. read more

"It will be a net headwind for us," he told Reuters in an interview.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

