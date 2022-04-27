ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville man killed in alleged street racing incident; second man faces felony murder charge

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 2 days ago
A Gainesville man was killed after driving away from a pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper and striking another vehicle head-on after suspected street racing, according to authorities.

Rhyan Coley Davis, 37, of Gainesville, succumbed to his injuries after a wreck Saturday, April 23, in northeast Georgia. Another man, Qayyim Yah Yah Ali, 23 of Philadelphia, now faces felony murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, street racing and other charges.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. B.D. Taylor said Davis was driving one of the cars suspected of street racing.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to stop two vehicles Saturday, April 23, that were speeding on Ga. 348 near Lone Piper Road in Union County.

The two cars, a Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Davis and a Dodge Challenger driven by Ali, did not stop after the trooper tried to catch up to them with his lights and sirens on, Taylor said.

Both cars were heading southeast into White County but turned northbound once they reached Ga. 75. At the point it becomes the Unicoi Turnpike, the Dodge Challenger headed southbound, while the Lancer kept heading northbound.

The trooper kept chasing the Lancer northbound on the turnpike. As the car tried to take the curve to the right while going fast, the Lancer crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan Murano SUV headon.

The Lancer eventually stopped over the guardrail at the bottom of the embankment.

Davis succumbed to his injuries at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, while the Nissan driver, James M. Richardson, 65, of Colbert, received serious injuries and was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

According to the last information he received, Taylor said Richardson was expected to make a recovery.

Taylor said Ali was arrested in downtown Helen after hitting a curb, causing the Dodge Challenger to be inoperable.

Ali faces 32 charges including felony murder and vehicular homicide. He is being held at the Union County Detention Center with no bond.

“The Georgia State Patrol will not tolerate street racing in the city of Atlanta, nor do we tolerate it in the northeast Georgia mountains,” state patrol said in a statement.

