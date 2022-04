HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Candidates vying for a spot on the Hancock County Board of Education took part in a forum Thursday that touched on numerous educational issues. "Even teachers were coming up to me and were saying, ‘Who is running for the board? We don't know these people. Is there any way that we can get to know them?” Hancock County Education Association Co-President Melanie Donofe said.

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO