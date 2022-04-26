ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA sheriff investigates how reporter obtained leaked video

By STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff on Tuesday disputed allegations he orchestrated a cover-up of an incident where a deputy knelt on a handcuffed inmate’s head and said a Los Angeles Times reporterwho used leaked documents and video to first report on the case is part of his...

