Suspect steals catalytic converter off van at Humane Society of Southeast Texas

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A Texas teenage suspect released months ago after allegedly shooting his girlfriend 22 times in a Houston neighborhood while she was out walking her dog is reportedly back in custody this week. Frank Deleon Jr., 17, charged with the Jan. 11 murder of teenager Diamond Alvarez, was back in custody...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman who was found dead on Easter Sunday in north Harris County has been identified, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the victim is 28-year-old Phalyssia Sanders. He said she was shot to death. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have released the identities of two riders killed during a motorcycle crash in east Abilene Tuesday night. Jason Michael Rigstad, 46, and Rebecca Mae Barker, 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on East Hwy 80 and Loop 322 around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a […]
