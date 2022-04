Among the platforms to have arisen in the last couple of years is Autohero, which has jumped on the used car market. The “used car boom” is now spreading across Central and Eastern Europe with the news that Spotawheel, the CEE-focused used-car platform has raised a €100 million in equity and asset-backed debt. Athens-based VentureFriends led the equity round, with participation from Adevinta Ventures, UNIQA Ventures, Rockaway Ventures, Velocity Partners, FJ Labs, Collective Spark, Endeavour Catalyst and others. The debt side of the round was led by an unnamed U.K.-based credit fund together with some equally unnamed institutional investors. The credit fund subscribed to the equity round as well.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO