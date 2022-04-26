ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball ticket sold at Glendale gas station hits for $100K

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Arizona had another lottery winner Monday as a Powerball ticket sold at a gas station in Gilbert hit for $100,000, making it the sixth win for the state in the last four days....

