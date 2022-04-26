ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Oklahoma governor signs bill banning nonbinary marker on birth certificates

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ktif_0fL5HRAj00

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill to prohibit the use of nonbinary gender options on state birth certificates, the first ban of its kind in the United States.

The state’s legislature has passed a string of bills in recent months targeting reproductive freedom , transgender athletes , and, now, nonbinary individuals amid a nationwide wave of anti-gender nonbinary legislation.

The bill signed on Tuesday stems from an Oklahoma-specific context. Last year, an Oregon resident who had been born in Oklahoma sued the state’s Department of Health after it declined to allow them to be identified as nonbinary on their birth certificate. The State Department of Health added the option in a resulting agreement.

Mr Stitt and a number of Oklahoma Republicans reacted forcefully . The director of the State Department of Health resigned, and the governor issued an executive order banning changes to state birth certificates.

Now, the state has gone further to ensure that people who identify as nonbinary cannot have their gender status correctly reflected on their birth certificate.

Though a number of states only allow male and female gender options on their birth certificates, Oklahoma is now the first state to explicitly ban nonbinary identifiers.

Some states are going in the opposite direction. When Vermont enacts a new statute this summer, it will make 16 states that allow for gender options outside of the male-female binary on birth certificates.

In addition, the US State Department recently issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation and has said that it will begin offering more expansive options next year.

That is important, because many Americans do not identify as either male or female and are not represented by the gender binary. One of those Americans, Mauree Turner, became the first openly nonbinary person elected to a state legislature when Oklahoma City elected them in 2020.

“I find it a very extreme and grotesque use of power in this body to write this law and try to pass it — when literally none of them live like us,” Turner, a Democrat who is also the first Muslim member of the Oklahoma state legislature, tweeted on the day that the legislature debated the bill.

State Rep Sheila Dills, the Republican who sponsored the bill in the House, felt differently.

“People are free to believe whatever they want about their identity, but science has determined people are either biologically male or female at birth,” Dills said in a statement.

“We want clarity and truth on official state documents. Information should be based on established medical fact and not an ever-changing social dialogue.”

It is not, however, established medical fact that people’s gender can only be male or female. People’s gender can correspond to or be different from the sex they were assigned at birth, and many people do not identify as exclusively male or female.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Georgia governor signs series of controversial education bills into law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed several controversial education bills into law Thursday that, among other things, restrict discussions about race in classrooms and allow for transgender athletes to be excluded from sports, reflecting a national push from Republicans to redefine American schools. Kemp said the bills increase transparency and give...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Florida's pro-parent law is just the beginning of the blowback

Florida’s legislation barring classroom instruction on sexual and gender issues for kindergarten through third graders, the one dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics, is the latest victory for parents in the fight against woke schooling. Parents are fighting back everywhere. They started 2022 with...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Birth Certificates#Us State Department#Racism#Republicans
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
bloomberglaw.com

Garland Urges Senate Action on U.S. Attorneys Amid Crime Fears

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged lawmakers to confirm chief prosecutor nominees and give law enforcement additional resources as Republicans warn about rising violent crime. The Justice Department’s top official avoided assigning political blame for stalled U.S. attorney picks and underfunded law enforcement offices while speaking before a Senate panel Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy