ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NFL Draft Preview 2022: UCLA Football Offensive Lineman Sean Rhyan

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKREh_0fL5HPPH00

One of the top recruits of the Chip Kelly era is turning pro after three seasons of holding down left tackle for the Bruins, but could move to guard in the NFL.

The NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and a handful of Bruins are set to hear their names called.

While there aren't any projected first round picks coming out of UCLA football this year, there are 14 players waiting in the pool. The Bruins have had six players picked in the past three NFL Drafts combined, and they could have that many fly off the board in 2022 alone.

All Bruins is breaking down scouting reports, stats and predictions for the biggest names who could go the highest, with offensive lineman Sean Rhyan next on the slate.

April 25 – TE Greg Dulcich

Stats

2019: 12 GP, 869 snaps, 6 QBH allowed, 1 sack allowed (USA Today/The Athletic/PFF Freshman All-American)

2020: 7 GP, 536 snaps, 3 QBH allowed, 0 sacks allowed

2021: 12 GP, 862 snaps, 3 QBH allowed, 1 sack allowed (All-Pac-12 First Team)

Measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight : 321 pounds

Arms: 32 3/8 inches

Hands: 11 1/8 inches

40-Yard Dash: 5.25 seconds

Bench Press: 21 reps

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Broad Jump: 110 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.55 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.81 seconds

What The Experts Are Saying

Dane Brugler, The Athletic : "Overall, Rhyan is strong and balanced in both the run game and passing game, but he must play with quicker hands/feet and more efficient weight distribution for him to make it. He does his best work in short areas, projecting as a guard with NFL starting potential in either a power or zone scheme."

Lance Zierlien, NFL.com : "Three-year starter with the potential to offer team options at either tackle or guard. Rhyan has good size and plays with fairly explosive short-area movements, helping him establish early success getting into run-blocking fits. He's fundamentally sound as a run blocker but a fear of getting beat by speed might play into issues over-setting and giving away too many pressures from inside moves and counters. He has the hand usage, bend and build to transition to guard. Plus, his pass protection experience at tackle combined with dual-position roster flexibility should add to his draft standing and improve his chances of becoming an eventual starter."

Cory McCann Ezring, Sports Illustrated : "An NFL-ready prospect whose athleticism and technique should allow him to find the field early, Rhyan has first-round potential. That said, the gifted blocker must address certain issues in his game. Rhyan should start early in the league and has high-level starter potential."

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network : "Rhyan flashed on the scene as a freshman and showed promise, yet he never elevated his game. He possesses an upside and looks as though he would be a good fit in a zone-blocking system despite his athletic testing numbers. I’d like to see Rhyan improve his strength at the point of attack and feel he is a solid developmental prospect who should be drafted in the late rounds."

Brandon Thorn, Bleacher Report : "Overall, Rhyan is a high-level developmental prospect with a diverse athletic background and the build and play strength of a potential role player at guard in the NFL. He'll need to move inside as a pro and refine his technique there to help mitigate his below-average athletic ability and length to stick on a roster long term."

Natalie Miller, USA Today : "Rhyan is an experienced offensive lineman who excels in run fits and short-area bursts who could be an ideal starting guard in a zone blocking scheme, or as a right tackle in a run-heavy attack. Rhyan’s experience at tackle and his multi-position flexibility will help his draft stock, and gives teams a reason to go after him as a possible starter in multiple schemes. Regardless of where he lines up, Rhyan should come off the board sometime on Day 2."

Rankings

The Athletic: OG 7, No. 94 overall

Sports Illustrated : LT 10, No. 72 overall

CBS Sports : OL 19, No. 87 overall

Sporting News : OL 14, No. 77 overall

Bleacher Report: IOL 20, No. 169 overall

Prediction

From a height and weight standpoint – and looking at his overall consistency and production in Westwood – Rhyan is a pure left tackle. His less-than-ideal wingspan has certain scouts questioning his positional fit at the next level, though, leading many to believe he's better off on the interior in the NFL.

As a result, where Rhyan ranks is going to vary on a team-to-team basis, since one team may have him as a guard, another at tackle and another as a hybrid, presumably with a lack of a consensus even among the organizations that are in agreement on his position. What Rhyan has going for him is his strong pass protection fundamentals, his key status in UCLA's high-powered run offense the past three years and the fact that he didn't miss a single start in his 31-game collegiate career.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a team that could use a right tackle and a right guard, with Storm Norton and Brenden Jaimes currently holding down those starting spots. If the Chargers don't address those needs at No. 17 overall, they could use their third-rounder to pick up someone like Rhyan who could slide into either spot.

Rhyan could be a day one starter for the New England Patriots, who currently have career practice squad player James Ferentz in line to be their No. 1 left guard after trading Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason. Tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn are both injury prone with limited backups, so Rhyan could be a fit there in the third round as well.

The Las Vegas Raiders could scoop Rhyan up at No. 86, and they surely wouldn't pass on the Bruin if he's on the board when they're on the clock in the fourth. If Rhyan were to go to Sin City, he would suddenly be part of the same offensive line that already boasts former UCLA standouts Kolton Miller and Andre James at left tackle and center, respectively.

But staying home in Los Angeles would be a win-win for the Chargers and Rhyan, who could get back to blocking for Joshua Kelley and another former Pac-12 standout in Justin Herbert.

Sean Rhyan: Los Angeles Chargers, No. 79 overall (Round 3)

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Latest Signing

The Denver Broncos were able to retain two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III Wednesday. And Russell Wilson, for one, was loving it. “25!!!” the QB tweeted. We got us a stable Broncos! #LetsRide.”. Gordon was extremely productive as one half of the Broncos two-headed backfield last season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

DK Metcalf has been at the center of trade talks all off-season long. With Seattle in the middle of a likely rebuild, paying DK Metcalf top of market value wouldn’t make sense for them. Limiting as much future cap hits as possible are what teams who are currently rebuilding try to manage. What these teams also try to do is build up as much draft capital as possible. The Seahawks have already done that with Russell Wilson, however they could double down with DK Metcalf.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins goes after another one of his old teams

After giving the Sacramento Kings the middle finger, DeMarcus Cousins has another one ready for another former team of his. The Denver Nuggets center Cousins spoke in a wide-ranging interview this week with SI’s Chris Mannix. In the interview, Cousins went after the Houston Rockets, whom he played for during the 2020-21 season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
James Ferentz
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Sign Former Jets, Seahawks Starter

Seven veteran free agents took part in this week's voluntary Denver Broncos minicamp. One emerged with a contract in hand. 9News' Mike Klis reports the Broncos signed cornerback Bless Austin on Wednesday following his three-day tryout. A 2019 sixth-round pick, Austin has 29 games of NFL experience, including 17 starts....
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Top Prospect Declined NFL Draft Invitation

The potential No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will not be in Las Vegas to greet Roger Goodell when his name is called. Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has declined his invitation to the NFL Draft. According to Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker will hang out...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Insane Throw From Cardinals Outfielder Going Viral

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme appeared on his way to hitting a triple in Wednesday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Dylan Carlson had other ideas. The fly ball initially sailed over Carlson’s head, but the center fielder quickly recovered and fired a missile to third base. It took a perfect throw, clocked at a ridiculous 97.2 mph per MLB’s Twitter page, to tag out Guillorme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Nfl Draft#Ucla Bruins#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Usa Today#All American
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Tonight

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a blockbuster move, trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. In the trade, the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – along with a plethora of other picks and players. On Thursday night, the team used that No. 9 pick on former Mississippi State star offensive tackle Charles Cross.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NBC Sports

49ers' decision on possible Deebo trade nears finish line

It could happen at just about any point during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Or, it could not happen at all. Whatever occurs on Thursday evening will likely provide the most clarity into the weeks-long drama involving Deebo Samuel and the 49ers. General manager John Lynch said...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden’s Comments On Johnny Manziel Going Viral

Johnny Manziel was not drafted until the 22nd pick of the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. If it had been up to Jon Gruden, he would have been taken a lot sooner. Hours before the first round of this year’s draft, an old compilation of Gruden trying to plead his case for Manziel to be picked during the 2014 first round is going viral on Twitter, thanks to Old Takes Exposed.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Signed 2 Players On Wednesday

The Denver Broncos added two players to their 90-man roster on Wednesday. The Broncos have signed cornerback Donnie Lewis and wide receiver Trey Quinn. The moves were first reported by Mike Klis and Benjamin Allbright. Lewis was picked in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Cowboys ‘desperate’ to trade up closer to Top 10 in 2022 NFL Draft

As the 2022 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, it appears as if the Dallas Cowboys are very interested in improving their position in the first round. With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, it appears as if the Dallas Cowboys are looking into possibly making a splash and moving up a bit in the first round. At the moment, the Cowboys currently hold the 24th overall pick.
DALLAS, TX
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
774
Followers
888
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy