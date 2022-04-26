ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA: Mother and infant OK after falling onto train tracks in Stamford

By Abby Del Vecchio, Digital Producer
 3 days ago
A mother and her baby fell from a platform at the Stamford Train Station Tuesday and onto the tracks below.

MTA police say there were no trains moving through the station at the time of their fall, which was around 1:30 p.m.

The crew of a train that was already stopped at the station saw the incident and called for EMTs.

Both the mother and her child were taken to Stamford Hospital and are expected to be OK.

A Danbury-bound train was delayed about 25 minutes and a New Canaan-bound train was delayed approximately six minutes due to the incident.

MTA police are investigating.

