Christian Arroyo carries the Red Sox to victory on Friday. The Red Sox stormed into Baltimore on Friday night, the final leg of their AL East road trip, in need of some wins. After losing two very winnable matchups against both Tampa and Toronto, Boston absolutely must win this weekend against the Orioles. Christian Arroyo left Canada hanging his head low as it was his play that cost the team a win on Thursday, but last night, he was the one that brought the victory home.

BOSTON, MA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO