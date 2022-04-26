ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Vail's bighorn sheep are an asset

 3 days ago
Thank you to the majority of the Vail Town Council that voted to protect our bighorn sheep herd from development by supporting condemnation of property at the north frontage road. Vail’s herd of bighorn sheep is an asset to the town, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife also deserves thanks for improving...

Vail Daily

Vail marketing this year's theme: 'Life is But a Dream'

Vail Daily

Letter: The right time for a Mountain Rec tax increase?

Vail Daily

Can you guess the peak flow on the Eagle River?

Have a guess which day the Eagle River will peak in Eagle County? The correct guess could land you a sweet prize. The Eagle River Watershed Council is currently taking guesses for its annual Peak Flow Prediction Contest, a fundraiser for stream rehabilitation and maintenance projects, as well as engaging educational programs. River enthusiasts everywhere are encouraged to participate in the contest, which closes Friday, April 29.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: No on Mountain Rec's flawed proposal

Mountain Recreation’s rush to ballot is forcing us to vote on a flawed proposal. The district’s job is to operate recreational facilities owned by municipalities in Western Eagle County, from county parks in Edwards to the Gypsum Recreation Center. Mountain Recreation is contracted by property owners to operate the facility through what is called an intergovernmental agreement, or IGA, and these contracts act like any other civil contract would. Unfortunately, in their rush to get this on the ballot, Mountain Recreation officials have put to the voters a proposal that would unilaterally change these IGAs.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Vail closing weekend will be a pared-down offering

With Chair 3 closed, but Chairs 2 and 4 open on either side of it, Vail’s closing weekend terrain offering might look like a large “V” if viewed from the sky. Windows Deck, a popular hangout located between Chairs 3 and 4, has been rendered inaccessible for the closing weekend, with a new fence line erected to block access from the Chair 4 side. The Back Bowls are not open, and the far east and west sides of the mountain are no longer accessible as well.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Pylman for ERWSD board

My name is Rick Pylman, and I’m seeking election to the Eagle River Water and Sanitation Board of Directors in the May 3 election. Having previously served on the ERWSD board from 2006-2014, I know exactly what to expect and will be able to put may prior experience to use immediately.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Do the right thing and build in East Vail

Please vote to allow the construction of employee housing on the East Vail parcel. I have lived in the valley for over 10 years, got married and started a family. I lived in East Vail for four years and have watched this process closely. Originally, the East Vail residents that...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Was, is, and always will be

I remember first hearing the politically correct oxymoronic phrase “affordable housing” in Happy Valley just after Reagan was elected to his second term. I suppose now it should be referred to as “woke housing.”. It was a problem then, is certainly a problem now, and most assuredly...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Alexander Scott Fritzler

On Friday, April 22, Alexander Scott Fritzler, adored son and brother, passed away unexpectedly in Fort Collins, Colorado. Alex was born in Vail, Colorado, on July 15, 2000, to Gail and Scott Fritzler and was raised in Eagle, Colorado. The eldest of three kids, he was an amazing brother to his beautiful sisters, Karlie and Sage Fritzler, also of Eagle. The girls looked up to their older brother and adored his wild spirit.
EAGLE, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Man Tests Positive For Avian Flu

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An adult male has tested positive for Avian flu on Colorado’s Western Slope. The man is younger than 40 years old and is an inmate at a state correctional facility in Delta County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the man tested positive as a result of direct exposure to infected poultry at a commercial farm in Montrose County. The man was working with poultry as part of a pre-release employment program “where participants have the opportunity to work for private employers and be paid a prevailing wage.”(credit: Getty Images) The affected flock...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
