ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Walker (Season 2 Episode 15) “Bygones” trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCordell needs the help of someone from his past, but can they be trusted? Startattle.com – Walker | The CW. Meanwhile, Trey shows James and August a new way to deal with some of life’s frustrations. This episode was directed by Phil Hardage and written by David...

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Charmed (Season 4 Episode 7) trailer, release date

Mel, Maggie, and Kaela must divide and conquer when they become aware of a new, formidable threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees.) Startattle.com – Charmed | The CW. Maggie and Harry team up to chase down a lead in a dangerous magical realm. Mel needs Jordan’s...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Popculture

'The Young and the Restless' Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Mainstay Sean Murray Stars Alongside Daughter Cay Ryan Murray in Upcoming Episode

The May 2 episode of the hit CBS series NCIS is going to be quite the family affair! Mainly because one of the show’s stars, Sean Murray will be working alongside his own daughter, Cay Ryan Murray in the upcoming episode. And from every sneak peek we have been able to find so far of this upcoming NCIS episode which is titled The Brat Pack, Murray is one proud father. Especially as his NCIS character, Timothy McGee, meets his daughter’s character, Teagan Fields.
TV SERIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Coby Bell
Person
Dan Lin
Person
Odette Annable
Person
Liam Walker
Person
Molly Hagan
Person
Jessica Yu
Person
Lindsey Morgan
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
The Independent

This Is Us: Mandy Moore threw up after reading penultimate script

Mandy Moore has revealed that she threw up after reading the penultimate script for This Is Us. The NBC drama series, which tells the tearful story of the Pearson family through multiple generations, comes to an end on 24 May after six seasons.During an appearance at the PaleyFest TV festival, Moore, along with series creator Dan Fogelman and a few castmates, spoke about the show’s remaining episodes and their emotions going into the finale. “The second to last script, it made Mandy throw up,” Fogelman explained.Moore joked: “A beautiful throw-up. It was so beautiful and upsetting that that was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#American#Cw
The Boot

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Stars & EPs on the Stellaride Wedding, a Boden-Centric Episode, and More

After a short break, Chicago Fire returns with new episodes on April 6, and there is plenty coming up to get fans excited. It seems like Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) may finally be on track for a wedding sooner rather than later after they reconciled following her absence and he gave her that ring. Plus, there’s an episode that’s entirely focused on Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) which sounds like you won’t want to miss, as well as more ahead for paramedic Violet Mikami’s (Hanako Greensmith) romance.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Emma Jacobs replacing Brett for good?

Chicago Fire has parted ways with some major characters in season 10. Casey (Jesse Spencer) and his replacement Pelham (Brett Dalton) left the 51, while Brett (Kara Killmer) decided to take away from work to focus on her relationship. These departures have left the door open for new characters to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy