Pennsylvania State

Leader of Pa. state universities sees movement toward free college as way to fill talent gap

By Jan Murphy
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Free college for low-income students is a goal over time that the leader of Pennsylvania’s state universities sees as necessary if the state is to meet its workforce development needs. State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dan Greenstein told members of a joint meeting of the House appropriations...

