Battle Rapper LOSO Has Vikings Draft Predictions and Offseason Thoughts

With the #32 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Lewis Cine, the safety out of the University of Georgia. Lewis Cine is a hard-hitting safety with exceptional speed. The 6’2, 199 pound 22-year-old ran a scorching 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine. This rare combination of size and speed gives him the range to ball hawk and the physicality to make huge hits. The diversity of his skillset gives him the ability to play as a free safety roaming the middle of the field or as a strong safety in the box.
