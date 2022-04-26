ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Battle Rapper LOSO Has Vikings Draft Predictions and Offseason Thoughts

By Dustin Baker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is Episode 34 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features rapper LOSO, a Vikings enthusiast from Tampa, Florida....

VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Drafted Somebody’s ‘Man Crush’

First, the Minnesota Vikings made splashy and controversial headlines by trading the 12th and 46th overall picks to the Detroit Lions on draft night in exchange for the 32nd, 34th, and 77th picks. Then, they drafted Lewis Cine, a safety from the University of Georgia. On the whole, Vikings faithful...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vegas Odds for Malik Willis to Vikings Explode

The wheels of potential change at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings are in motion. Incumbent passer Kirk Cousins is financially committed to the organization through the end of 2023, but that doesn’t disqualify general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from drafting a succession plan. Thanks to a trade with the Detroit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Top 5 Likely Players to Land with Vikings, Multiple Trades, No 1st-Rounders at All

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the Draft Day edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to D.Baker@vikingsterritory.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

What the hell did the Vikings do last night?

It takes an impressive amount of skill to pull off a trade that bad. That’s the feeling I’m left with after sleeping on the Vikings nonsensical decision to move back 20 places in the NFL Draft and get almost nothing in return. With nine trades in the first round it’s easy for what Minnesota did to get lost in the shuffle, but there is absolutely no decent justification that can be made for what this team did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Bryant Mckinnie
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Draft Profile: Punt God or Punt Fraud?

It was bound to happen sooner or later, right? Well, today is the day that we are going to open the can of worms that is Matt Araiza; the San Diego State punter who has been dubbed as “the punt god”. Araiza put together a ridiculous amount of highlight reel punts (yes, there are highlight reels for punts), but how seriously should we take this seemingly mystical prospect? Is he worthy of being taken with anything more than a Day Three pick?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

A New Regime’s First Draft Brings Hope To Vikings Fans

With the NFL Draft around the corner, fans across the country are waiting in anticipation of the new draft class. Teams like the Buffalo Bills are looking to add the final pieces to a championship-caliber roster. Others, like the Jacksonville Jaguars, are looking to support their talented young quarterback and pull themselves up from the cellar of the league. Many others are looking to add that potential franchise quarterback to their team and put them in contention.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Rapper#American Football#Loso#Vikesnow#Peanut Butter Ice Cream
purplePTSD.com

Bold Draft Predictions: Josh Frey’s Official 2022 First-Round Mock Draft

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re here. After countless hours and written words of pure speculation, we’ve finally arrived at the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft. Going back to my college roots, this means I’ve gone right up to the deadline for putting out my official first-round mock draft. So, excuse me as I sip my sixth cup of coffee in the past 24 hours, but here we go. The official predictions for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft start now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Upgrading the O-Line at The End of the Second

The Minnesota Vikings have used their 3rd pick in the draft to upgrade the interior of the offensive line. With the 59th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Ed Ingram, the guard out of LSU. Ed Ingram is a guard who will come in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

How Lewis Cine Fits With The Vikings

With the #32 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Lewis Cine, the safety out of the University of Georgia. Lewis Cine is a hard-hitting safety with exceptional speed. The 6’2, 199 pound 22-year-old ran a scorching 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine. This rare combination of size and speed gives him the range to ball hawk and the physicality to make huge hits. The diversity of his skillset gives him the ability to play as a free safety roaming the middle of the field or as a strong safety in the box.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Allure and Disappointment of The Fifth-Year Option

First-round picks come with a contract that offers an extra year of team-control. Indeed, the successful first rounder most commonly gets a fifth year added onto their deals. Doing so gives the player a sizeable raise and the team another year to figure out an extension. Unfortunately, not all first rounders work out, and the Vikings currently find themselves in that position. According to Chris Tomasson of The Pioneer Press, the Vikings don’t intend to pick up the fifth-year option for Garrett Bradbury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

