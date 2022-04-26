ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay expects Rams to come away with rookies who help 'a lot sooner than later'

The Los Angeles Rams don’t typically draft to fill immediate needs. They could’ve used offensive line help last year, yet they didn’t draft a single lineman and took an undersized receiver at a deep position with their first pick.

Heading into this year’s draft, the Rams could use depth and starters at cornerback, edge rusher and potentially at guard. That doesn’t mean they’re going to reach for a player at one of those spots, but anyone drafted at those positions has a good chance to contribute early.

Sean McVay said on Tuesday that the Rams plan to come away with players who will help sooner than later, which isn’t usually the case for Los Angeles’ rookies.

By now you know that the Rams’ first pick comes at No. 104 overall, which is at the end of the third round. That’s a long time for a team to wait for its initial selection, but the Rams can still find an immediate starter in the third or fourth round.

They even found one in the sixth a couple of years ago with Jordan Fuller at No. 199 overall. It’s all about identifying culture fits and player traits when it comes to finding rookies who can contribute early.

This may not be the best class at the top of the draft, but there is depth, especially at cornerback and edge rusher – which is good news for the Rams. Les Snead likes the depth of this draft and sees four or five primary positions of need that the Rams want to address on Day 2.

Predicting who will be there at No. 104 overall is a challenge because of how long the Rams must wait to make their first pick, but they can expect at least a few quality cornerbacks, safeties, offensive linemen and edge rushers to be available.

