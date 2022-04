LAS CRUCES - The U.S. Department of Defense increased its hypersonic research budget of $600 million in 2021 to $3.8 billion in 2022 and has requested $4.7 billion for 2023. With the only degree conferring aerospace engineering degree program in New Mexico, and as the state’s land and space grant institution, New Mexico State University’s College of Engineering is poised to make an impact in scientific advancement and workforce development for this burgeoning technological field. ...

