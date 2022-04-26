Illinois’ United Airlines adding more flights to Europe

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois-based United Airlines is banking on international flights to make a big comeback with its latest move.

United just announced that it will offer more flights across the Atlantic this summer than it did before the pandemic. There will be 25% more flights with some new destinations added.

The airline will have 22 daily flights to London later next month. A negative COVID test is still required in order to board a flight back to the U.S.

