Illinois’ United Airlines adding more flights to Europe
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois-based United Airlines is banking on international flights to make a big comeback with its latest move.
United just announced that it will offer more flights across the Atlantic this summer than it did before the pandemic. There will be 25% more flights with some new destinations added.
The airline will have 22 daily flights to London later next month. A negative COVID test is still required in order to board a flight back to the U.S.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0