City leaders meet to discuss spiking violence in Milwaukee

By Tony Atkins
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
It was Milwaukee's first warm weekend after a long winter. Twenty people were shot and three people were killed.

It all left countless loved ones mourning.

"When people cause harm to our communities, they should be called to account,” Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson told TMJ4 News.

Mayor Johnson posted on Twitter on Tuesday about his first meeting of the day. It was a gathering with other city leaders about public safety.

"This morning, I had the opportunity to meet with Chief of Police, Fire Chief, Health Commissioner and Director of Office of Violence Prevention as well, and what we're trying to do is meet people where they are,” Johnson said.

What exactly that will look like is still up in the air. He says a plan is coming in the next several days.

"We're working with our partners to accomplish those means. It could be soon. As we get into May here, we should have something to roll out,” Johnson said.

TMJ4 News reached out to Alderman Russell Stamper. He represents District 15 on Milwaukee’s north side, an area with the most homicides so far this year and in the last two years. Despite the rise in crime, he has been unavailable to speak with TMJ4 News this week so far.

Local leaders say while they acknowledge the role they play, this is an all-hands-on-deck situation.

"We can't have a community where folks feel comfortable, where they feel like it's normal where they can go pull the trigger and sit on somebody's couch and ride it out. That's not right,” Johnson said.

Comments

Jeff Bernstein
3d ago

Sincere effective solutions to aggressively confront crime in the city will not be tolerated. Milwaukee officials and leaders tolerate crime, its a decision.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

