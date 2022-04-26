ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins exec explains what's impressed him the most about Brandon Jones

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have made a number of impactful draft picks in recent years, including the selection of safety Brandon Jones in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

With this year’s draft just days away, Dolphins content producer Travis Wingfield has been sitting down with different members of the front office to talk about the scouting process when it came to players that Miami used their picks on.

On Monday, Wingfield was joined by assistant director of college scouting Matt Winston, who talked about a number of players, including the former Texas safety. Wingfield asked what’s been the most impressive part of Jones’ transition to the professional level, and he gave an answer that those who are paying attention could expect.

“Just his competitiveness,” Winston said. “I think he’s very reliable in terms of what you’re getting day in and day out. He’s out there. You know you’re going to get some sort of explosive play, and he’s got a little niche now rushing the passer in terms of some of those exotic packages that they put together on defense. And, just really being a force in and around the line of scrimmage I think is really kind where he stood out to me.”

Jones has shown that he likes to have fun both on and off the field, but members of the organization know that he’s focused on playing the game and winning at the highest level.

