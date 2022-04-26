ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$400K of Pokemon Cards Featured in Whatnot Break the Bank Event

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A PSA 10 Crystal Charizard and PSA 10 Shadowless Charizard are among the Pokemon Cards featured in the ongoing Whatnot Break the Bank event. While waiting for the English release of Astral Radiance, players can try their luck in getting two very high-value cards to add to their collection. The ongoing...

clutchpoints.com

