Biotech leaders seek to make Boulder into a top city for industry

Colorado Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story has been updated to correctly identify David Traylor of Golden Eagle Partners. Boulder has emerged as a hotbed for biotechnology and life-sciences companies, but leaders in the space aren’t satisfied. With support from partners in the public and private sphere, some of these...

KXRM

Say hi to Cofan, Colorado’s rare mountain tapir

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo wants visitors to meet Cofan, the zoo’s 18-year-old mountain tapir, for World Tapir Day. CMZoo is one of two zoos in North America that care for the endangered mountain tapir species. Cofan was sent to Colorado on a breeding recommendation with CMZ’s late mountain tapir, Carlotta. He is […]
CBS Denver

USDA Designates All 64 Colorado Counties As Primary Natural Disaster Areas

(CBS4) – If you live in Colorado, you now live in a primary natural disaster area, according to the US Department of Agriculture. On Wednesday, the department listed all 64 Colorado counties as disaster areas due to extreme drought. The designation unlocks much-needed emergency funding for producers to use to replace livestock or equipment, reorganize their farming operations, or refinance certain debts. Colorado has experienced severe droughts in the past. Denver Water’s Cheesman Reservoir during the 2002 drought. (source: Denver Water) Several counties in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma also received the designation. According to the US Drought Monitor, all 64 counties in Colorado suffered from severe drought for 8 or more straight weeks, extreme drought, or exceptional drought.
Westword

Why This Man Joined a Homeless Encampment Knowing That a Sweep Was Coming

After being swept from an encampment at East 20th Avenue and Sherman Street just a few days earlier, 34-year-old Jeff McCombs rolled a cart holding his few belongings down the street to a growing encampment at East 16th Avenue and Sherman. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is slated to...
